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Joel Martinsen's avatar
Joel Martinsen
Apr 13

Your observations about literature-as-reality-show pair well with Helen DeWitt’s recent remarks about the burden of an award-with-compulsory-promotional-activites. There’s definitely a place for writers with stage presence, but we’d lose a lot if that became a prerequisite for publication.

It’ll be interesting to see how this award evolves. Last year’s winners, though early in their careers, were all established writers; the event put them in the spotlight but it wasn’t like they were plucked from obscurity. This year seems closer to the goal you describe of discovering new talent, even if they’re not complete unknowns. Or even completely untranslated: the bio of third winner 佘东昊 She Donghao (that’s the name I’m seeing in promo materials) mentions a story, ”Little Finger”, published in Gulf Coast — it’s here https://gulfcoastmag.org/stories/little-finger,4627 under his pen name Mu Tang 牧棠, translated by Kevin Wang.

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1 reply by Andrew
Mark Sternman's avatar
Mark Sternman
Apr 13

If one should not judge a book by its cover, may one in good conscience judge a writer by her choice of mask, especially if it is a Hello Kitty one? If Wang Yiting is translated into English, I will read her, especially if she writes like Sally Rooney.

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