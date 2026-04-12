Welcome back to the Cold Window newsletter. This month, an issue all about an idiosyncratic new literary award in China: its mission, its recent winners, and an opportunity for emerging Chinese-to-English translators to get involved.

News: The Second Annual Fubi Project 伏笔计划

Lately I’ve been trying to make a place for myself in Chinese publishing. As my graduation from my master’s degree approaches, I’ve been talking to potential employers in the industry, and it’s made me face some hard realities about how books are produced and marketed in China these days. I’ll share some of what I’ve learned in Substack notes over the next few weeks. But the most ubiquitous development of all, and one that seems to be accelerating before my eyes, is the overwhelming entwinement of literary publishing with social media marketing.

In the US, literary authors and presses are of course obligated to promote themselves on social media, even if many would probably prefer not to. But from my outside perspective, the online commodification of literature in China seems to be on a whole different level. Book launches are invariably livestreamed and stretched out to two hours or more, with periodic interruptions from the event host to remind newly arrived online viewers to click “buy” button. High-flying works of serious experimental fiction come packaged with silly trinkets—a branded postcard, a photo pack—in a bid to make them stick out more on Douyin or Xiaohongshu. Authors have privately complained to me how difficult it is to see any financial returns when their books are subjected to brutal discounts in a play to get the attention of livestream audiences. Somewhere along the line, there’s a disconnect between authors who want to promote a dignified literary product, and publishers that feel obliged to treat literature as just another online commodity, like a textbook or a tube of toothpaste.

The eight finalists of this year’s Fubi Project 伏笔计划.

There’s only one positive development that I’ve personally seen come out of the merger between social media and literature in China, and that’s the Fubi Project 伏笔计划. Run through Newriting 《鲤》, a literary brand founded by the novelist Zhang Yueran 张悦然, the Fubi Project is like NaNoWriMo meets The Masked Singer—a writing competition tailor-made for the social media age. Every year, it anonymously collects unfinished fiction drafts from amateur writers across the country—students, teachers, policemen, struggling freelancers—and submits them for consideration to a team of celebrity judges. The top eight participants enjoy a flurry of viral-ready coverage on Newriting’s social media, complete with video interviews in which their identities are obscured by cartoon masks; the top three winners are unveiled at a livestreamed ceremony in Beijing and awarded ￥100,000 with which to finish their books, alongside, presumably, inquiries from publishers eager to snap up new talents.

It’s a refreshing departure from most Chinese literary awards, which typically honor authors already in the cultural establishment and are almost aggressively indifferent to the buy-in of ordinary readers. The Mao Dun Literature Award almost always goes to massive, politically acceptable historical epics that even the selection committee sometimes can’t be bothered to read; the Blancpain-Imaginist Literature Award, while significantly more accessible to an average reader, has in the last few years increasingly honored solidly mid-career authors with the weight of the critical establishment already firmly behind them.

This January’s Fubi Project awards ceremony, held in an art gallery on the outskirts of Chaoyang.

In the Fubi Project, on the other hand, public buy-in is the point. I was at the awards ceremony this year, and it was full of strategies to drum up audience investment, clearly designed by marketing pros who honed their skills on Xiaohongshu. In addition to their fiction excerpts, each author was identified by a numerical code, a few tidbits about their civilian life, and the mask they had chosen to represent themself—Hello Kitty for #153, Li Bai for #1090, Diane from Bojack Horseman for #870. Listening to the judges debate each piece before putting it to a live vote felt a little like watching American Idol back in the day (but maybe that’s just because I’m a huge nerd). When the finalists were finally marched out onstage, their real faces exposed to the world for the first time, I couldn’t help feeling elated at learning the identity of writers I hadn’t even known existed a few hours before.

There’s still time for the Fubi Project to become depressingly institutionalized, or to become so invested in its own social media stunts that it jumps the shark. But, for now, it feels like the only award in China that remembers that literature is for the people. And that reading should be fun.

Profile: Four Freshly Minted Prizewinners

The whole point of this Substack is to introduce English audiences to authors who deserve a higher profile, but I’ve never gotten in on the ground floor in quite this way. The four authors below have hardly any published work, no official photos, and only the barest public bios imaginable. The only work by them I’ve read are the excerpts of their unfinished work published on the Newriting WeChat account. But, on the strength of those excerpts alone, as well as the endorsements of this year’s Fubi Project judges—translator Jeremy Tiang 程异, critic Mao Jian 毛尖, and media personality Leung Man-tao 梁文道—I feel confident in predicting that at least one of these authors will be a major presence on the literary scene in the next few years.

Going further out on a limb, if I had to guess which of these authors is going to become famous first, I’d go with Zhang Yiyu 张一羽. Hardly ever have I read a piece of Chinese fiction that has swung as hard for the fences as Hannya《般若》, the novel-in-progress that won her this year’s Fubi Project money. Set in the 1970s, it follows the mystery of a vanished ten-year-old girl by unspooling her mother’s tangled memories of her life, ranging from North Korea to West Berlin. I’m desperate to find out if the full novel lives up to the promise of its premise.

Zhang Yiyu 张一羽 Featured text: 《般若》 Hannya ( excerpt ) Zhang Yiyu is a screenwriter who has lived in Germany and Russia. She chose to be represented in the competition by the character Mr. Crow from the Rusty Lake series of video games. Her novel-in-progress《般若》 Hannya received a top prize in the Second Annual Fubi Project.

But my favorite of the winning writers this year is one who seems to produce much subtler, more outwardly conventional, and yet technically very mature work. Wang Yiting 王一婷’s short story “Cruel Woolf” 《残忍伍尔夫》, from a collection she calls Private Life 《私人生活》, is an introspective take on young female friendship of the kind I feel I’ve encountered often in Chinese fiction by young authors. But what could have been a bland high-school tale instead feels dangerous and urgent as we watch our protagonist give way to her worst instincts in her slightly obsessive interactions with a pariah at school. At the awards ceremony, one reader compared Wang’s writing to Sally Rooney, a comparison I strongly endorse. There’s a darkness behind the softness.

Wang Yiting 王一婷 Featured story: 《残忍伍尔夫》 “Cruel Woolf” ( read online ) Wang Yiting is a literary editor. She chose to be represented in the competition by Hello Kitty—specifically the version from popular Chinese memes who smokes cigarettes and gripes about her job. Her short story collection《私人生活》 Private Life received a top prize in the Second Annual Fubi Project.

The remaining two winning works are less to my taste, but I’ll include short bios for the writers nonetheless, and hope that their writing will win me over when their full books come out. One, 佘东昊 She Donghao, has impressively already won a publication deal for his winning story collection, 《夜晚老虎机》 Nighttime Slot Machines. The excerpt I read had grimy, foreboding overtones that put me in mind of a darker cousin of the Dongbei Renaissance. The other, 思芬 Si Fen, is a student based in Russia, and the international outlook and distinct Gen Z flavor of her writing could be a sign of things to come from China’s youngest new authors.

She Donghao 佘东昊 Featured story: 《亲吻李沧东》 “Kisses for Lee Chang-dong” ( excerpt ) Available in English (under the name Mu Tang): “Little Finger” ( read online ) She Donghao writes fiction in secret while at the office. He chose to be represented in the competition by the character Diane from Bojack Horseman . His short story collection 《夜晚老虎机》 Nighttime Slot Machines received a top prize in the Second Annual Fubi Project. Si Fen 思芬 Featured story: 《夜航》 “Redeye” ( excerpt ) Si Fen is studying in Russia. She chose to be represented in the competition by the character Reze from Chainsaw Man . Her short story collection《天晴时一起去游泳吧》 Let’s Go for a Swim When the Sun Comes Out was awarded a surprise special citation during the Second Annual Fubi Project.

Announcement: Translation Opportunity

I get to end this post with a fun announcement. Over at Paper Republic, where I volunteer as a manager, we’ve decided to follow the Fubi Project’s lead by giving emerging translators an opportunity to translate excerpts of this year’s winning works. If you’re interested in a chance to be the very first person ever to translate these brand-new writers’ works into English, all you have to do is submit a sample of something you’ve previously translated—published or unpublished—to info@paper-republic.org before May 10. For more information about the rules, timeline, and compensation for this translation opportunity, visit the official announcement on the Paper Republic website.

That’s all for this issue. Next month, the culmination of my Thirteen Ways of Looking at Chinese Internet Literature series, in a special issue that’s been months in the making. Thanks for reading as always.