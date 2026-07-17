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Anguche's avatar
Anguche
Jul 18

😍 I wonder if they’re so eager to promote these writers that they’d send books to translators …

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1 reply by Andrew
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Annelous
Jul 22

What you write about "The Sweetness of Speed" reminds me of a story by Xia Jia: 你无法到达的时间. Slow girl (her name is even 小曼) falls in love with fast boy. Eventually she comes to work for a company that can speed up her life, but it's very unhealthy.

Xia Jia in general writes 'soft' scifi, more about the people than the science.

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