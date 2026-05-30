Welcome back to the Cold Window Newsletter. This is the last of three installments of the Cold Window Guide to Internet Literature, featuring Chinese internet novel recommendations from experts all over the world. Today’s installment (later than promised, sorry!) covers recommendations from professional literary translators and workers in the Chinese webnovel industry. (Coincidentally, lots of short pieces featured in today’s installment that can easily be read in a sitting.)

If you’ve found this guide useful, please share it widely! There are so many English-language readers of web literature and litRPG with whom these novels will resonate, as long as they cross their path.

Xueting C. Ni

Xueting C. Ni is a writer, literary curator and consultant based in London. A graduate of English Literature from the Queen Mary’s, she has studied Chinese Literature at Minzu University in Beijing and holds an M.A. in Chinese Studies from SOAS. Xueting has written extensively on Chinese cultures and storytelling for a decade and a half, working with major media and organisations to improve understanding of Sinophone heritage and innovations in the arts and entertainment. She is the author of From Kuan Yin to Chairman Mao: An Essential Guide to Chinese Deities (2018) and Chinese Myths (2023). Her curated anthologies in translation include the award-winning Sinopticon: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction (2021) and Sinophagia: A Celebration of Chinese Horror (2024). Her new book Mahjong Illustrated: The Sound of Sparrows will be published in May 2026. She is currently working on the China +100 anthology, some literary translations and a cultural history of Wuxia storytelling.

《彼岸花》 “Flower of the Other Shore,” a novella by 阿缺 A Que published on kedou.net.cn in 2018 and translated into English as part of Sinopticon, published 2021. As a post-apocalyptic zombie science fiction, it explores ideas of ecological renewal and transhuman perspectives.

《鸳鸯锅》 “The Yin Yang Pot,” a short story by 川戈 Chuan Ge published on zhihu.com in 2018 and translated into English as part of Sinophagia, published in 2024. A contemporary urban horror infused with history, mythological and folklore, it’s an excellent rendition of the modern zhiguai 志怪 that became so popular online it evolved into a computer game.

《有匪》 The Legend of Fei, a wuxia epic written by renowned web novelist Priest, first began serialising on jjwxc.net in 2015. It continues the literary tradition and creates a much more gender-heterogenous world. (I’m currently pitching the translation.)

Priest《有匪》 The Legend of Fei by Priest Serialized 2015 (175 chapters) Chinese original at JJWCX // Translation information at Novel Updates

《御赐小仵作》 The Imperial Coroner, by 清闲丫头 Qing Xian Ya Tou, an early trendsetter of the women written historical fiction featuring female forensic scientists, physicians and detectives.

清闲丫头《御赐小仵作》 The Imperial Coroner by Qing Xian Ya Tou Serialized 2013-2014 (42 chapters) No official Chinese version available online // Translation information at Novel Updates

Liu Wenyang

刘闻洋 Liu Wenyang is the CEO of 狂欢者电影制作 Reveler Productions, a subsidiary of New Classics Media Corporation. He is a producer, director, and screenwriter. His primary works include 《赘婿》 My Heroic Husband (2021), 《卿卿日常》 New Life Begins (2022), 《大奉打更人》 Guardians of the Dafeng (2024), and 《年少有为》 The Richest Poor Guy (2026). He has dedicated his career to adapting Chinese internet literature IP for the screen and to pursuing genre breakthroughts. Recommendation translated by A.R.

《亏成首富从游戏开始》 Losing Money to Be a Tycoon by 青衫取醉 Qing Shan Qu Zui uses comedic material to tell a realist story. The author is masterful at setting up narrative dilemmas and has a genius for narrative contrast. The protagonist is given a system by which the more money he loses, the more he earns—and yet, again and again, the things he produces when he’s trying to avoid profits end up being a huge hit. Reading this book, you can empty your brain and put yourself in the place of the protagonist, enjoying the pleasure of experiencing his story; or you can put yourself in the place of the author and admire the sheer brilliance of this story’s construction; or you can read it from the perspective of an ordinary worker, fantasizing about the idealized workplace utopia it describes; or, finally, you can read it as a researcher, analyzing the dilemmas and contrasts that fill the book and considering the profound insight it offers into the nature of happiness.

青衫取醉《亏成首富从游戏开始》 Losing Money to Be a Tycoon by Qing Shan Qu Zui Serialized 2019-2021 (1673 chapters) Chinese original at Qidian // English translation at Webnovel

etvolare

Mel ‘etvolare’ Lee is a Taipei based translator of wuxia, xianxia, fantasy, and sci-fi. Her works span from web novels to published anthologies, and she can be found @ etvolare.com.

《星门》 Star Gate: Traditional martial cultivation and a budding society of arcane abilities clash in modern Silver City. One hundred thousand years have passed since the formation of the world, but humanity has regressed instead of evolving. Excavating ruins gives modern society ‘ancient’ technology such as TVs and trains, but communication is limited to localized jade pendants. Tried and true paths, as well as new flashy arts, struggle for control of the new world order. Written by 老鹰吃小鸡 Eagle Eats Chick and translated by Mel ‘etvolare’ Lee, this is a Qidian crowd favorite and bestseller. It can be read for free @ https://www.wuxiaworld.com/novel/star-gate.

老鹰吃小鸡《星门》 Star Gate by Eagle Eats Chick Serialized 2021-2022 (625 chapters) Chinese original at Qidian // English translation at Wuxiaworld

《三界独尊》 Sovereign of the Three Realms: Classical xianxia of flying swords, the journey to immortality, and upending social order comes to life in SOTR. This is one of the first works translated when the English web novel translation community began. It is the quintessential mix of face-slapping, adventuring through the martial world, and kingdom building that xianxia fans adore. No one has the right to call themselves a genius in front of the protagonist Jiang Chen. If the son of the Celestial Emperor proclaims himself as number two, then no one may claim number one! Written by 犁天 Li Tian and translated by Mel ‘etvolare’ Lee, the series can be found on Amazon @ https://www.amazon.com/Sovereign-of-the-Three-Realms-16-book-series/dp/B09254JGKZ and is part of the Kindle Unlimited Program.

犁天《三界独尊》 Sovereign of the Three Realms by Li Tian Serialized 2014-2016 (2373 chapters) Chinese original at Qidian // English translation on Kindle Unlimited

Joel Martinsen

Joel Martinsen is a translator based in Beijing.

《废土西游》 A Wasteland Journey to the West by 海带酒 Haidai Jiu: The dark, rebellious strain of JTTW fanfic launched by 今何在 Jin Hezai’s 《悟空传》 Biography of Wukong (posted to 榕树下, 2000) makes for a delicious pairing with the authoritarian techno-pantheon of Roger Zelazny’s Lord of Light. Drop that into a Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic wasteland, throw in shape-shifting cyborgs, quantum arrays, and a bio-metallic Wukong, and you’ve got the sort of glorious mash-up that really only works online. Perhaps it’s thematically fitting that this serial is unfinished, but it’s a wild ride while it lasts.

海带酒《废土西游》 A Wasteland Journey to the West by Haidai Jiu Serialized 2015-2017 (213 chapters) Chinese original at Qidian // Not translated

More recently I’ve been enjoying 琉玄 Liu Xuan’s shift into speculative fiction. In 《此刻我存在》 At This Moment, I Exist, when an alien declares that an unloved third of Earth’s population will be wiped out, our panicked influencer protagonist scrambles to make meaningful connections. The author’s work, both traditionally published and serialized online, typically features slightly aimless young women finding the inner resolve to face up to pressures from family, career, and society. Her recent books embed those quotidian stories in high-concept frameworks — a mother and daughter swap bodies, a woman cycles through a different parallel universe each day of the week, gender is chosen at the age of majority — and use the speculative elements as fuel for satisfying drama.

琉玄《此刻我存在》 At This Moment, I Exist by Liu Xuan Serialized 2025 (59 chapters) Chinese original at Douban // Not translated R

Xiangjiaowei

香蕉味 Xiang Jiao Wei is a veteran reader and webnovel industry professional. Recommendations translated from Chinese by A.R.

《诡秘之主》Lord of Mysteries by 爱潜水的乌贼 Cuttlefish That Loves Diving stands at the highest peak of monetized Chinese internet literature, having attained the highest number of paid readers in internet literature history. Inspired by Western fantasy, it sparked a craze in Chinese fiction for Cthulhu-themed novels. The novel features excellent prose, a well-composed plot, and a rich cast of characters, but what’s most special is the impeccable worldbuilding.

《牧神记》 Tales of Herding Gods by 宅猪 Zhai Zhu has a striking ambiance and features a diverse range of characters without ever slipping into tropes. Its narrative and prose style bear traces of an inheritance from 金庸 Jin Yong and 古龙 Gu Long, but it combines these elements with a modern worldview, making for a comfortable, fluid reading experience. The novel is socially conscious, driven by a dream of social progress. As stirring and impassioned as the plot is, it doesn’t lack for humor or compassion.

宅猪《牧神记》 Tales of Herding Gods by Zhu Zhai Serialized 2017-2019 (1828 chapters) Chinese original at Qidian // Translation information at Novel Updates

J.

J. is a translator of both serious literature and webnovels, with a particular interest in ACGN, science fiction, fantasy and pop culture. Her webnovel translations include Mary Sue: A Faithful Adaptation.

《我在仙山卖馄饨》 “I Sell Wontons at the Sacred Mountain” by 今日不当人 Not Doing the Human Thing Today: In a world full of cultivators, dragons, and alchemy-powered chaos, a mysterious woman sets up a tiny wonton stall at the foot of a sacred mountain. While everyone else is chasing immortality, she’s serving hot soup, comfort, and the kind of healing no secret technique can match. The novel takes the grand, dramatic xianxia setup and turns it into something unexpectedly thoughtful. The food writing is fantastic, but the real draw is its quietly philosophical suggestion that the path to transcendence may have less to do with fighting—and more to do with actually living.

今日不当人《我在仙山卖馄饨》 “I Sell Wontons at the Sacred Mountain” by Not Doing the Human Thing Today Published 2024 Chinese original at Zhihu // Not translated

《我是金牌月嫂，穿进了恐怖游戏》 “I’m a Top-tier Maternity Nanny, and I’ve been Dropped into a Horror Game” by 匪鱼罐头 Canned Bandit Fish: A top-tier maternity nanny gets dropped into a horror game and somehow turns maternity care into the ultimate survival skillset. Screaming ghost baby? She’s already checking the diaper. Bleeding ghost mum? She wraps her up in a quilt, feeds her soup, and has her glowing again. While everyone else is fighting for their lives, she’s soothing spirits, planning nutritious meals, and winning over the game’s creepiest residents. It’s a wild premise, but the story totally makes it work, playing the chaos of horror against her unstoppable caregiver energy. Weird, clever, and unexpectedly heartwarming.

匪鱼罐头《我是金牌月嫂，穿進了恐怖遊戲》 “I’m a Top-tier Maternity Nanny, and I’ve been Dropped into a Horror Game” by Canned Bandit Fish Serialized 2025 Chinese original at Zhihu // Not translated

《一云命好｜闺阁浮世绘》 “Pictures of the Floating World of the Boudoir: Great Good Fortune” by Yi Dian Ying 一点萤: A smart, beautifully written story of household intrigue set in ancient China that treats domestic power struggles less as melodrama than as strategy. The heroine doesn’t rely on luck or rescue; she survives by reading the room, spotting hidden motives, and staying several steps ahead. Every clash feels deliberate, with seemingly minor details and social niceties turned into weapons. What makes it especially satisfying is that she never romanticises the game—she knows it is dangerous, exhausting, and something to outthink rather than glorify. If you like cunning, clear-headed heroines and scheming that feels genuinely intelligent, this is a hugely satisfying read.

一点萤《一云命好｜闺阁浮世绘》 “Pictures of the Floating World of the Boudoir: Great Good Fortune” by Yi Dian Ying Published 2025 Chinese original on Zhihu // Not translated

《娘娘们，看到我不用抖》 “Ladies, There’s No Need to Tremble When You See Me” by 方玉尺Fan Yuchi, 徐蕊华Xu Ruihua and 贺锦屏 He Jinping: A ruthless interrogator skilled in the art of torture reincarnates into a concubine of the emperor’s harem—and immediately turns the imperial harem into her new battlefield. That premise alone is great, but the real fun is watching a heroine who has zero interest in the usual fight for imperial favour. Instead, she brings interrogation logic, courtroom instincts, and sheer menace into palace politics. Sharp, cold, and unexpectedly layered, it’s a palace story that feels less like a standard harem drama than a power game between women who know exactly how to work the system—and how to bend it.

方玉尺、徐蕊华、贺锦屏《娘娘们，看到我不用抖》 Ladies, There’s No Need to Tremble When You See Me by Fan Yuchi, Xu Ruihua and He Jinping Published 2024 No official Chinese version available online // Not translated

《穿到兽人世界我狂囤物资》 Stockpiling Supplies Like Crazy After Transmigrating to a Beastfolk World by 轩诺 Xuannuo: A woman transmigrates into a beastfolk world and finds herself facing a brutal winter unlike anything the locals have seen in generations. Instead of relying on cheats or destiny, she survives through planning, preparation, and hard-earned practical knowledge, helping those around her do the same. Blending survival, stockpiling, and quiet world-building, the story’s real appeal lies in watching a modern mind tackle a harsh, unfamiliar world step by step. Warm, grounded, and deeply satisfying, it’s a great pick if you like survival stories where brains and foresight matter more than brute force.

轩诺《穿到兽人世界我狂囤物资》 “Stockpiling Supplies Like Crazy After Transmigrating to a Beastfolk World” by Xuannuo Published 2025 Chinese original at Zhihu // Not translated

《溺爱》 Beloved by 雨眠 Rain Sleep: A warm and quietly moving story about a young widow looking back on her life with her recently deceased husband, an obsessive fishing enthusiast. What begins with an absurdly funny premise gradually unfolds into a tender reflection on love, grief, and learning how to carry on after loss. Blending humour with genuine emotional weight, the novel captures both the intimacy of shared memories and the long, uneven process of healing.

雨眠《溺爱》 “Beloved” by Rain Sleep Published 2025 Chinese original at Zhihu // Not translated

《穷鬼游戏：幽灵游轮》 “The Broke-Man’s Games: Ghost Cruise” by 苏青瓷 Su Qingci: An impoverished young woman transmigrates into a survival game where lasting seven days on just $50 earns you $100 million. Sounds simple—except she has no interest in winning. She wants out, because she was the last round’s winner, and anyone who kills her can claim an even bigger payout. Short, tense, and full of sharp reversals, the story turns “poor people problems” into a brutal survival mechanic. Everyone else is chasing the prize; she’s busy staying alive. What makes it work is the heroine’s mindset: she survives by counting costs, reading people, and staying one step ahead.

苏青瓷《穷鬼游戏：幽灵游轮》 “The Broke-Man’s Games: Ghost Cruise” by Su Qingci Published 2025 Chinese original at Zhihu // Not translated

With that, the Cold Window Guide to Chinese Internet Literature is complete. But I’m not done with internet literature. In the next few weeks, I’ll be launching a book club on Substack to read and discuss some of the works in this guide. If you’re interested in participating, make sure to subscribe, and keep an eye out for a thread in the subscriber chat to select the first novel. Thanks as always for reading and for your support.