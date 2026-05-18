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Alberto's avatar
Alberto
May 19

Your post reminded me of Goethe’s fascination with Chinese literature in his conversations with Eckermann and his early intuition of “Weltliteratur.”

The difference is fascinating: Goethe encountered China through scarce and heavily mediated translations, whereas today we face an overwhelming abundance of instantly circulating digital narratives. But in both cases there seems to be the same feeling that an entire literary continent lies outside the traditional Western map. Looking forward to the series.

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Debbie Liu's avatar
Debbie Liu
May 18

Looking forward to this. I've deleted onto chinese internet literature from time to time, but would be great to have a guide. Translators are notoriously underpaid. I recently had an article in Cha magazine interviewing Gigi Chang on her translation practices. Book club: count me in!

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