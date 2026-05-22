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JSA Lowe's avatar
JSA Lowe
10h

I love that Shao Yanjun recommended Silent Reading, but just so anglophone readers know: the Seven Seas translation seems to be based on the censored simplified mainland print edition, so a not-insignificant amount of text is missing. Thank you for these two posts!

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