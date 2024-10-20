Cold Window Newsletter

What is the Cold Window Newsletter?

It’s an English-language digest of recent Chinese fiction. Mostly short stories, mostly not yet translated. Use it to learn about new authors and which stories are worth taking the time to read in Chinese.

I’m a non-native Chinese speaker and love the feeling of slowly reading fiction in my second language. I also translate.

If you’re a reader, author, translator, or publisher, get in touch . I’m always looking to collaborate and learn from others’ experiences, and I have in-progress translations that are looking for a home. You can see more of what I do at Paper Republic.

Why subscribe?

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

