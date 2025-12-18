Cold Window Newsletter
CWN#11: The best Chinese short fiction of 2025
A winter special edition
Jan 1
Andrew
December 2025
Dissecting the Douban Best Books of 2025 lists
An impromptu bonus issue
Dec 18, 2025
Andrew
CWN#10: Webfiction as subversion // Literary news bulletins
Feminism, queerness, and nationalism on the Chinese internet
Dec 2, 2025
Andrew
October 2025
CWN#9.5: On literary community
A personal reflection, one year in
Oct 21, 2025
Andrew
CWN#9: We need to talk about fan translation
Also featuring 栗鹿 Li Lu and 子禾 Zi He
Oct 4, 2025
Andrew
August 2025
CWN#8: The best Chinese short fiction of 2025, so far
A summer special edition
Aug 19, 2025
Andrew
July 2025
CWN#7.5: Internet genres redux
13 Ways of Looking at Chinese Internet Literature (#5-6)
Jul 13, 2025
Andrew
CWN#7: The fractal madness of internet literature genres
13 Ways of Looking at Chinese Internet Literature (#3-4)
Jul 5, 2025
Andrew
June 2025
CWN#6.5: A Conversation with Ban Yu
The past and future of "New Dongbei Literature"
Jun 7, 2025
Andrew
May 2025
CWN#6: 13 ways of looking at Chinese internet literature // Chronicles of the small-town South
Featuring Lin Sen 林森 and Li Chao 李晁
May 8, 2025
Andrew
April 2025
CWN#5.5: An Audiovisual Guide to the Dongbei Renaissance
Welcome back to the Cold Window Newsletter! This is a shorter interim issue to tide you over between my main more-or-less-monthly features. Thanks for…
Apr 17, 2025
Andrew
March 2025
CWN#5: Ode to Spittoon // Return to Dongbei
Featuring Zhao Song 赵松 and Zheng Zhi 郑执
Mar 27, 2025
Andrew
